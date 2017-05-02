Which side are you on ? = Dans quel camp êtes-vous ?

Which Side Are You On ? de Florence Reece

If you don’t want your husband to die in the coal mine,

I’ll see you in the morning out on the picket line.

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

They say in Harlan County there are no neutrals there,

You’ll either be a union man or a thug for J. H. Blair.

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Don’t scab for the bosses, don’t listen to their lies.

People haven’t got a chance unless they organize.

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Come all of you good people, good news to you I’ll tell.

How the Miners Union has come in here to dwell.

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

You don’t want your husband to die in the coal mine,

I’ll see you in the morning out on the picket line.

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

Which side are you on? Which side are you on?

