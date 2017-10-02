Catalonia This Evening, by Duncan Sutherland

De notre envoyé spécial 😉

Having spent the past few days in Barcelona, observing the Catalan independence referendum, I find that a unilateral declaration of independence is not only apparently soon to be made (within 2 days of the referendum in accordance with the Referendum Act) but the Spanish police who were sent in to sabotage the independence process are being invited to leave by people in the streets.

It was quite remarkable to see long lines of people patiently and peacefully waiting to vote on Sunday in schools and sports centres and so forth, which the Civil Guard had been prevented from sealing off by citizen action consisting in occupying these premises since Friday. Occasionally cheering and applause were heard as someone came out of a polling station in triumph and sometimes in tears, having exercised what most people here were plainly considering to be their right to vote, which they were rightly viewing as precious and to be defended against forces of repression. At these locations the Catalan police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, typically could be seen standing at some distance from the queues . . . 2 Mossos only for each polling station, clearly there only to ensure public safety, which is what one expects the police to do, of course, in a proper advanced democracy, rather than to prevent citizens from voting. For ordering this measured and responsible approach the chief of the Mossos d’Esquadra, whose name is Trapadero, was referred to in El Mundo today as « the traitor Trapadero ».

Catalonia is palpably splitting from Spain. In Catalonia Square in Barcelona there is a huge referendum campaign sign still conspicuously draped over the facade of a prominent building with the message « Hello, Democracy. Vote Yes ». Nearby at ground level I saw a sign which read « Vote Yes for an independent justice system.

On referendum day an elderly Catalan lady insisted on explaining to me (and to anyone else who would listen) why she would go to vote despite the obstacles placed in her way and the risk of Spanish police brutality. I wished her well. The Spanish police should certainly leave this country immediately, together with all other representatives of the repressive Spanish state, and the European Commission should hang its head in shame.

Later on referendum morning I saw the audience at the Auditori de Barcelona applaud the director of the Barcelona Symphony Orchestra resoundingly as they demonstrated their complete solidarity as a civilized people freeing themselves from the dead weight of a less civilized one. He explained that the performance which was to follow had been designed to express hope for the future of the Catalan people and their culture.

An official statement on a unilateral declaration of independence is reportedly imminent.

Visca Catalunya! Visca Catalunya lliure!

