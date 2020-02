Et si on réclamait des têtes à l’avance au cazou ?

Ireland’s Six Nations rugby game against Italy in Dublin on 7 March has been postponed – and possibly cancelled – because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Philip Browne, the chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), announced the decision on Wednesday afternoon after meeting a delegation of health officials led by the health minister, Simon Harris.

“We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of public health. The IRFU is perfectly happy to comply with this instruction,” said Browne.

Browne said the headline game at the Aviva stadium – as well as two other matches against Italian teams due to be held on 7 and 8 March – may be held later.

“We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling those matches. I would hope to have an update on that in the coming days.”

The IRFU had been expected to cancel the fixtures after Harris said on Tuesday that Italy’s multiplying cases of coronavirus made the games – which would have drawn thousands of Italian fans to Dublin – too risky.