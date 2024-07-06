Blog de Paul Jorion

*Godot est mort !*

Des rebelles : écoutez bien ce qu’ils disent

Living Legend

Willie Nelson a 91 ans. Kris Kristofferson a 86 ans. Johnny Cash est mort il y a 21 ans, en 2003. Waylon Jennings est mort il y a 22 ans, en 2002.

Highwayman

Ring of Fire

Loving Her Was Easier

9 réponses à “Des rebelles : écoutez bien ce qu’ils disent

  1. Avatar de De Dieu
    De Dieu

    Paul, on est quand même pas le 1er novembre !

    Répondre
    1. Avatar de Paul Jorion
      Paul Jorion

      La fête des morts, c’est le 2 novembre : le 1er novembre, c’est la Toussaint (« All Saints’ Day » en anglais). Une étude récente montre que le niveau d’éducation des trolls baisse d’année en année.

      Répondre
  2. Avatar de Didier Rombosch
    Didier Rombosch

    Spécial dédicace à Jordan Bardella et à son costume de gala :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub9OR-xN0iU

    Répondre
  3. Avatar de arkao
    arkao

    And I try, oh my god do I try
    I try all the time, in this institution
    And I pray, oh my god do I pray
    I pray every single day
    For a revolution
    4 Non Blondes « What’s Up »:
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVD-O8GGYzE

    Répondre
    1. Avatar de Paul Jorion
      Paul Jorion

      Répondre
    2. Avatar de Paul Jorion
      Paul Jorion

      Répondre
  4. Avatar de Pad
    Pad

    Living Legend

    Was it bitter then, with our backs against the wall?
    Were we better men, then we’d ever been before?
    Say if she came again today, would you still answer to the call?
    Tell the truth my friend, don’t it matter anymore?

    We were simple men by her side when she was born
    Talking about the dream
    It was simple then, like the freedom when you fall
    And we were smaller then you see, but soon we gathered like a storm
    They don’t understand what that thunder meant at all

    Was he crucified, was he done in by the law?
    Are you satisfied that he’ll never ride again?
    Some people say, ‘He got away », they say, « He never died at all »
    If that story’s true, does it bother you my friend

    Was it bitter then, with our backs against the wall?
    Say 2000 years ago
    Were we better men, then we’d ever been before?
    Well 200 yeras ago
    Say if she came again today, would you still answer to the call?
    Or tomorrow
    Tell the truth my friend, don’t it matter anymore?

    Répondre
  5. Avatar de Pad
    Pad

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE6wxDqdOV0

    Répondre
    1. Avatar de Paul Jorion
      Paul Jorion

      Répondre

