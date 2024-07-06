Living Legend
Willie Nelson a 91 ans. Kris Kristofferson a 86 ans. Johnny Cash est mort il y a 21 ans, en 2003. Waylon Jennings est mort il y a 22 ans, en 2002.
Highwayman
Ring of Fire
Loving Her Was Easier
*Godot est mort !*
Paul, on est quand même pas le 1er novembre !
Spécial dédicace à Jordan Bardella et à son costume de gala :
Living Legend
Was it bitter then, with our backs against the wall?
Were we better men, then we’d ever been before?
Say if she came again today, would you still answer to the call?
Tell the truth my friend, don’t it matter anymore?
We were simple men by her side when she was born
Talking about the dream
It was simple then, like the freedom when you fall
And we were smaller then you see, but soon we gathered like a storm
They don’t understand what that thunder meant at all
Was he crucified, was he done in by the law?
Are you satisfied that he’ll never ride again?
Some people say, ‘He got away », they say, « He never died at all »
If that story’s true, does it bother you my friend
Was it bitter then, with our backs against the wall?
Say 2000 years ago
Were we better men, then we’d ever been before?
Well 200 yeras ago
Say if she came again today, would you still answer to the call?
Or tomorrow
Tell the truth my friend, don’t it matter anymore?
À ma connaissance, aucune application n’a été produite par l’équipe, le financement ayant été coupé après deux ans et des…
La même qui nous alerte sur le réchauffemant climatique et qui visiblement nous fait buguer puisque nous allons plus polluer…
« Optimiste » ? 🙂 J’aime bien cet humour là.
Ouais en même temps l’abus de drogue est nocif à la santé mentale ! Et je ne vous fais pas…
» Oui, je pense que l’intelligence artificielle peut effectivement devenir un outil très intéressant pour l’éducation populaire et la diffusion…
Très drôle cette vidéo de Monsieur Roth que j’avais vue hier soir. Il semble que notre ami américain s’est aussi…
@ Chabian 17h50 « le pouvoir de la 5e république française est une quasi dictature » Oui, tout à fait vrai, et…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cE6wxDqdOV0
il me semblait que les bots vocaux étaient plus performants qu’il n’y parait dans l’utilisation de Moshi . Ayant travaillé…
