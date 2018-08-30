Mesdames et Messieurs du monde des affaires, avez-vous réfléchi à l’impact de l’extinction du genre humain sur votre propre entreprise ?

Autorité reconnue en ces matières, je lance un lobby international en faveur de La survie de l’espèce. Contactez-moi ici.

* * *

Ladies & Gentlemen of the business world, have you ever thought of the consequences for your own business of the extinction of the human race?

A world authority in these matters, I’m launching an international lobby in favour of The Survival of the Species. I can be reached here.