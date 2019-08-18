Trump : le doute reste-t-il permis ?

Ouvert aux commentaires.
Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019
Entre les antifascistes et les fascistes, Trump a choisi son camp : il veut que l’antifascisme soit classé « terrorisme intérieur » – Portland rally: Proud Boys vow to march each month after biggest protest of Trump era https://t.co/Ez2aEPO6V2
— Paul Jorion (@PaulJorion) August 18, 2019