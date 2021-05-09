As you may be aware, there were a number of elections in the UK on Thursday, consisting of local elections in England, in which the Conservative Party did well, a national election in Wales, in which the Labour Party did well, and a national election in Scotland, in which all of the unionist parties were soundly defeated by pro-independence ones.
The results of the Scottish Parliament general election are essentially as follows:
Pro-independence parties advocating a referendum on Scottish independence (the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Green Party) won a total of 72 seats. Anti-independence parties opposed to a Scottish independence referendum (the Conservative Party, the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrat Party) won a total of only 57 seats. Simple arithmetic tells you that this means that the pro-independence parties now jointly have a commanding parliamentary majority of 15 seats. As both of these parties included in their election manifestos proposals to hold a referendum on Scottish independence, it follows that they have won a democratic mandate to do that.
Consequently, the Scottish Government intends to introduce legislation to allow an independence referendum to take place after the current public health emergency, probably in the spring of 2022. This legislation will clearly be passed. What then? No one knows.
When asked this morning on the BBC if Scotland is allowed to leave the United Kingdom, a UK Government minister (Michael Gove) replied that of course it is. When asked how, he said that that would be by means of a referendum, which he claimed that the people of Scotland are not clamouring for.
In Scotland facts are incontrovertible. In England they are what the Tories say they are.
5 réflexions sur « Scottish general election result, par Duncan Sutherland »
And so ?
God save Marie Stuart !
Je pense qu’une indépendance de l’Ecosse est peu probable. Les écossais partisans de l’indépendance poursuivent deux objectifs: de ne plus transferrer des entrées fiscales (une femme politique, active dans la vie politique de l’Ecosse me parlait de “vampirism” de la part de Londres), et d’autre part de rejoindre au plus vite L’UE, pour des raisons économiques et pour profiter de la caisse de l’UE (subventions, crédits…and so on). Bref, il s’agit d’argent, what else.
The campaign for Scottish independence is arguably best understood as a means of exerting pressure on the UK Government to reform the constitution in such a way as to allow Scotland to obtain a greater degree of self-government than under the present system of devolution. The whole question of EU membership is instrumentalized to that end.
If Scotland were to become independent again, it would be as a result of the UK Government’s failure to prevent the developing constitutional crisis from spinning out of control.
As for subventions, the EU is welcome to keep those for others, particularly the grasping Irish, who are going to be very much in need of them, especially when/if Ireland is eventually re-united.
“Echec au Boris” Rob Roy (saison 2)
Je l’attendais, j’espérais, je guettais:
L’Europe de Bruxelles va devoir manger son chapeau idéologique: Créer une frontière avec gabelous, inspection vétérinaire-sanitaire, et tout. Sûr que ça va pas faire les gros titres.
Bravo l’Ecosse!
Ce serait le moment, pour la France, de réactiver notre très vieille alliance de revers avec l’Ecosse, par reconnaissance.
Et décorer Nicola Sturgeon de Commandeur de la Légion d’ honneur, décoration malheureusement bien dévaluée depuis que Chirac l’a refilée à Poutine.