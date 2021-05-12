Inde, Sports En Inde, toutes les bonnes volontés restent mobilisées ! 12 mai 2021 Paul Jorion 7 commentaires Mais tant qu’on peut jouer au cricket, le moral reste au beau fixe ! Partager :
7 réflexions sur « En Inde, toutes les bonnes volontés restent mobilisées ! »
Courrier reçu (marqué important) :
Une nouvelle sérieuse : le point de vue de l’Agence européenne du médicament sur l’efficacité des vaccins face à l’arrivée des nouveaux variants
– Savez-vous que le variant Travolta donne toujours de la fièvre, mais seulement le samedi soir
– Alors que le variant suisse reste neutre, quel que soit le test PCR, antigénique ou sérologique
– Pour le bordelais, pas de souci on a les Médoc
– Le variant normand est difficile à prévoir : “p’têt ben qu’oui, p’têt ben qu’non”
– Cependant que le variant belge serait redoutable, ça finit généralement par une mise en bière
– Ne craignez plus le variant chinois, il est cantonné
– Par contre, le variant SNCF arrivera plus tard que prévu
– Contrairement aux apparences, le variant du Bénin serait grave voire dangereux
– En ce qui concerne le variant italien, vous en prenez pour Milan
– De son côté, le variant écossais se tient à carreau
– Apparemment avec le variant japonais, il y a du sushi à se faire
– On parle de l’émergence d’un variant colombien, mais il semblerait que ce soit de la “poudre” aux yeux
– Vivement l’arrivée du variant jamaïcain, ça va détendre l’atmosphère mondiale
– S’agissant du variant moscovite, c’est un méchant ViRusse.
– Pour sa part, le variant corse s’attrape au bouleau et il est transmis par l’écorce
– Le premier symptôme du variant breton, c’est quand on commence à entendre le loup, le renard et la belette chanter
– Le variant français du Covid existe déjà, mais il est en grève ! Cocorico !
A fascinating video, revealing how well an elephant can see and just how good its reactions can be. It is, of course, amusing, but, all the same, one cannot help being mindful of the unquantifiable horror which is all around in India at present, though less in villages such as the one shown than in the extremely densely populated cities, needless to say.
When large numbers of people can no longer perform the duty of cremation for their suddenly deceased relatives because crematoria cannot cope with the numbers any more and are reduced to throwing their bodies into the Ganges uncremated or not fully cremated instead of ashes, it has to be understood, I think, that videos such as the currently viral cricketing elephant one are circulating on social media to take people’s minds off the cataclysm which is swallowing people up all around them. Cricket itself is also quite good for inducing equanimity, of course, as any Englishman will tell you, although a Scotsman is more likely to tell you that what it actually induces is sheer unremitting boredom.
I am convinced, incidentally, that the elephant, who is a better batsman than I ever was, is enjoying the game more than I ever could. On the other hand, maybe a more realistic view would be that he is merely doing his best to avoid being hit by the cricket ball, in which case he has my sympathy. Cricket balls come at you at considerable speed after all.
Life is hard in India and getting harder. They say that elephants never forget. We should not forget either.
Le variant US sudiste s’appelle Spike Lee.
Voilà un éléphant que Trump n’aura pas purgé ! Peut-être était-il sous la protection de Jiminy Cricket ?
Another viral Indian video:
Kerala medical students keeping their spirits up, medical students having been drafted in to the Indian healthcare front line.
On the subject of Indian viral videos, here is one produced by the India Today 24-hour TV news channel in its So Sorry series of satirical animations at the time when the present Indian Corona wave arrived:
And here is the stupendously stunning one produced when a night curfew was announced:
India is admittedly an acquired taste, but once you’ve acquired it you never look back.
Celui-là aurait du mal à jouer au cricket. Aveugle mais pas sourd à Bach ou à Schubert.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VOr2O0FfpT8
D’autres préfèrent Beethoven.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfC9DAKN0bY