LES FINANCIERS, CES ESTHÈTES ! par François Leclerc

Billet invité. Ouvert aux commentaires.

Les spéculateurs ont ceci de différent avec les alouettes qu’ils sont attirés par ce qui brille et bouge. On ne s’étonnera pas, à constater les importantes oscillations de la valeur du bitcoin ces derniers jours, qu’il a de quoi les satisfaire. Parvenu à 20.000 dollars, il a chuté à 11.000 dollars pour revenir à 15.000 et redescendre à 14.000 dollars. Quelle volatilité ! que de pertes, mais que de profits pour ceux qui ont bien joué…

La répartition géographique du trading du bitcoin est très inégale. Au 17 décembre, 49,9% de celui-ci aurait l’Asie comme origine. 5,7% seulement proviendrait de la conversion de l’euro et 38,6% de la conversion de dollars, ces données ne procurant pas strictement une information de localisation. Le score asiatique explique néanmoins la décision chinoise d’interdiction du bitcoin, étant donné les dégâts que la spéculation sur celui-ci pourrait générer au sein du volumineux secteur du shadow banking, qui pourrait atteindre par contagion les grandes banques nationales, car il n’y a pas d’étanchéité entre eux…

On a également appris hier, à la faveur de l’annonce par les autorités sud-coréennes de mesures supplémentaires d’encadrement des échanges de monnaies virtuelles, que le pays abrite environ 20% des échanges mondiaux du bitcoin, soit environ 10 fois plus que le poids de la Corée du Sud dans l’économie mondiale. Selon les estimations, un million de Sud-Coréens, pour la plupart de modestes investisseurs à la petite semaine, possèderaient des bitcoins. Le marché n’est pas seulement composé de gros investisseurs qui sont parfois le dos au mur, à la recherche d’importants et indispensables rendements. L’économie informelle et criminelle, telle qu’elle est particulièrement développée en Asie a aussi trouvé avec le bitcoin sa monnaie d’élection en raison de la discrétion qu’elle garantit.

Pour que le bitcoin puisse acquérir ses titres de noblesse, faudra-t-il qu’une version hybride supprimant l’anonymat des transactions voit le jour, comme les banques ont procédé avec leur version bridée de la blockchain ? N’y pensez pas, cela serait antinomique avec le fonctionnement du système financier… Le peu qui a résulté des G20 tonnant sur l’argent sale donne la mesure de ce qui peut être effectivement attendu !

Après avoir fait la fine bouche, Goldman Sachs a finalement annoncé la mise en place en juin prochain d’un desk destiné au trading des crypto-monnaies, au prétexte de répondre à la demande de sa clientèle. JP Morgan en a fait autant. Le ton est donné, une fois les premières banques d’affaires engagées, les autres ne peuvent que suivre. Un mouvement irrésistible semble s’être engagé, en raison de la beauté des paris que le bitcoin permet de passer. Les banquiers sont des esthètes.

En fait de réforme du système monétaire international, qui a commencé à pas très comptés, c’est l’émergence des crypto-monnaies qui risque de marquer la période à venir. Le système financier continue de s’autonomiser.

Facebook 2 Twitter Google+ 0 LinkedIn 0

Partager