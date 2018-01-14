Changement N° 4

Ne sentez-vous pas qu’un changement est en route
D’un autre côté du temps
Brisant les murs du silence
Levant les ombres de votre esprit
Remettant en place les miroirs manquants
Qu’avant vous ne pouviez pas trouver
Remplissant les mystères du vide
Que hier a laissé derrière lui
Changes IV
Cat Stevens
Don’t you feel a change a coming
From another side of time
Breaking down the walls of silence
Lifting shadows from your mind
Placing back the missing mirrors
That before you couldn’t find
Filling mysteries of emptiness
That yesterday left behind
And we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start the living
For the one that’s going to last
Yes we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start living
For the one that’s going to last
Don’t you feel the day is coming
That will stay and remain
When your children see the answers
That you saw the same
When the clouds have all gone
There will be no more rain
And the beauty of all things
Is uncovered again
And we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start the living
For the one that’s going to last
Yes we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start living
For the one that’s going to last
Don’t you feel the day is coming
And it won’t be too soon
When the people of the world
Can all live in one room
When we shake off the ancient
Shake off the ancient chains of our tomb
We will all be born again
Of the eternal womb
And we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start the living
For the one that’s going to last
Yes we all know it’s better
Yesterday has past
Now let’s all start living
For the one that’s going to last
>Let’s all start living
Let’s all start living, living, living, living
For the one that’s going last
(The one that’s going to last)
(The one that’s going to last)