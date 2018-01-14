Changement N° 4

Ne sentez-vous pas qu’un changement est en route

D’un autre côté du temps

Brisant les murs du silence

Levant les ombres de votre esprit

Remettant en place les miroirs manquants

Qu’avant vous ne pouviez pas trouver

Remplissant les mystères du vide

Que hier a laissé derrière lui

Changes IV

Cat Stevens

Don’t you feel a change a coming

From another side of time

Breaking down the walls of silence

Lifting shadows from your mind

Placing back the missing mirrors

That before you couldn’t find

Filling mysteries of emptiness

That yesterday left behind

And we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start the living

For the one that’s going to last

Yes we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start living

For the one that’s going to last

Don’t you feel the day is coming

That will stay and remain

When your children see the answers

That you saw the same

When the clouds have all gone

There will be no more rain

And the beauty of all things

Is uncovered again

And we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start the living

For the one that’s going to last

Yes we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start living

For the one that’s going to last

Don’t you feel the day is coming

And it won’t be too soon

When the people of the world

Can all live in one room

When we shake off the ancient

Shake off the ancient chains of our tomb

We will all be born again

Of the eternal womb

And we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start the living

For the one that’s going to last

Yes we all know it’s better

Yesterday has past

Now let’s all start living

For the one that’s going to last

>Let’s all start living

Let’s all start living, living, living, living

For the one that’s going last

(The one that’s going to last)

(The one that’s going to last)

