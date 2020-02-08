Ouvert aux commentaires. Si vous ré-écoutez ou écoutez ou re-lisez ou lisez attentivement le discours que fit M. Mark Carney,…
6 réflexions sur « Le sale petit secret des climatosceptiques »
Ah les assureurs
Heureusement il y en a qui s’occupent de l’Europe maintenant, après avoir été « Axa »
(« Hacke-ça! » est sans doute une variante intéressante de ce que fait Axa comme extraction de richesse de M. tout le monde) .
https://www-axa-com.cdn.axa-contento-118412.eu/www-axa-com%2Feec4f313-4fa7-42a0-a9e8-ed8119968ff9_axa_brochure_insurance-everywhere.pdf
Donc je parlais d’Amélie de Montchalin, ci-devant députée de l’Essonne, et ministre des relations avec l’UE (donc du brexit), qui fut auparavant en cheville avec Denis Kessler (ne pas confondre avec David Kessler récemment décédé, Denis Kessler était vice pdt du MEDEF…) .
Donc on ne craint rien, on est entre de bonnes mains, qui connaissent les vrais tenants et aboutissants des choix d’assurance et de leur tenants et aboutissants systémique.
Belle leçon de Carney, quelques extraits pour les curieux :
=> Haut page 3 :
« Climate change is the Tragedy of the Horizon.
We don’t need an army of actuaries to tell us that the catastrophic impacts of climate change will be felt beyond the traditional horizons of most actors – imposing a cost on future generations that the current generation has no direct incentive to fix.
That means beyond:
•the business cycle;
•the political cycle; and
•the horizon of technocratic authorities, like central banks, who are bound by their mandates.
The horizon for monetary policy extends out to 2-3 years. For financial stability it is a bit longer, but typically only to the outer boundaries of the credit cycle – about a decade.In other words, once climate change becomes a defining issue for financial stability, it may already be too late »
=> Milieu page 6, le fait que tout cela puisse finir en nationalisation (déjà spoilé)
Insurers’ rational responses to physical risks can have very real consequences and pose acute public policy problems.
In some extreme cases, householders in the Caribbean have found storm patterns render them unable to get private cover, prompting mortgage lending to dry up, values to collapse and neighbourhoods to become abandoned.
Thankfully these cases are rare. But the recognition of the potential impact of such risks has prompted a publicly-backed scheme in the UK – Flood Re – to ensure access to affordable flood insurance for half a million homes now considered to be at the highest risk of devastating flooding.
This example underlines a wider point. While the insurance industry is well placed to adapt to a changing climate in the short-term, their response could pose wider issues for society, including whether to nationalise risk.
The passage of time may also reveal risks that even the most advanced models are not able to predict, such as third party liability risks. Participants in the Lloyd’s market know all too well that what appear to be low probability risks can evolve into large and unforeseen costs over a longer timescale.
=> Milieu page 10
« One idea is to establish an industry-led group, a Climate Disclosure Task Force, to design and deliver a voluntary standard for disclosure by those companies that produce or emit carbon »
Là il faut voir qui pourrait faire ça même en 2010…
Pour autant…
https://www.geo.fr/environnement/youtube-oriente-ses-usagers-vers-des-videos-niant-le-changement-climatique-accuse-une-ong-199499
YouTube m’encourage à regarder les vidéos de tous les gens dont je dis soit beaucoup de bien, soit beaucoup de mal. On vous le disait bien que l’Intelligence Artificielle c’est du pipeau.
Selon Avaaz, Youtube disposerait d’un algorithme faisant déferler des vidéos de désinformation, niant le réchauffement climatique auprès de millions de personnes! Une pétition serait en cours, quelqu’un serait-il au courant?
Avaaz n’est pas une source d’information, c’est une plate-forme d’où chacun qui le souhaite peut lancer une pétition. Je peux me rendre sur Avaaz et lancer une pétition intitulée :
« Faisons taire Christian Brasseur dont les propos irresponsables polluent les commentaires du Blog de PJ ! »
Quel beau titre !
Je me demandais pourquoi ils avaient l’air d’avoir quasiment tous un cimetière de rats crevés au fond du gosier.
Bah voilà Paulo À la réponse,
mais comme il faut parler anglais j’attendrais le bon moment pour savoir la réponse.
