Qui est (sont) l'(les) auteur(s) de « The Old Gospel Ship » ?

Ouvert aux commentaires.

The Carter Family Paul Simon Joan Baez

Un exemplaire de « À quoi bon penser à l’heure du grand collapse ? » pour qui trouve la réponse (Wikipedia semble muet).

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship

I’m going far beyond the sky

I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring

When I bid this world good-bye

I have good news to bring and that is why I sing

All my joys with you I’ll share

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship

And go sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship

I’m going far beyond the sky

I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring

When I bid this world good-bye

I can scarcely wait, I know I won’t be late

I’ll spend my time in prayer

And when the ship comes in I’ll leave this world of sin

And go sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship

I’m going far beyond the sky

I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring

When I bid this world good-bye

If you are ashamed of me you ought not to be

Yes, you’d better have a care

If too much fault you find you’ll sure be left behind

While I’m sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship

I’m going far beyond the sky

I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring

When I bid this world good-bye

