The Carter Family Paul Simon Joan Baez
Un exemplaire de « À quoi bon penser à l’heure du grand collapse ? » pour qui trouve la réponse (Wikipedia semble muet).
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye
I have good news to bring and that is why I sing
All my joys with you I’ll share
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
And go sailing through the air
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye
I can scarcely wait, I know I won’t be late
I’ll spend my time in prayer
And when the ship comes in I’ll leave this world of sin
And go sailing through the air
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye
If you are ashamed of me you ought not to be
Yes, you’d better have a care
If too much fault you find you’ll sure be left behind
While I’m sailing through the air
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye
12 thoughts on “Qui est (sont) l'(les) auteur(s) de « The Old Gospel Ship » ?”
Selon ce site https://hymnary.org/text/i_have_left_the_world_behind_me#Author
l’auteur est Johnson Oatman (1856-1922), qui était un révérend et prêcheur local dans le New Jersey et a écrit plus de trois mille hymnes religieux.
Les paroles n’ont aucun rapport et à vue de nez la mélodie ne colle pas non plus.
Juste, j’ai été trop rapide.
Ca semble être cette fiche-là cependant : https://hymnary.org/text/i_have_good_news_to_bring_and_that_is_wh
L’auteur serait un certain Alphus LeFevre, et l’hymne daterait de 1939.
Natif du Tennessee, 1912-1988 à en croire ce site : https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/22085720
Made popular.
Google m’a donné le nom de Mylon Lefevre mais il est trop jeune
Celui de Johnson Oatman peut-être trop vieux
Il y a enfin A. P. Carter du group family Carter. Ce qui semble plausible
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A._P._Carter
Une piste ? Sous la vidéo de « Gospel Ship » par la famille Carter, le 11° commentaire : » This song was written by Bro. William Sowders ».
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yn10rbB3Sg
Whatever Happens Happens!il y a 2 mois
This song was written by Bro. William Sowders.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yn10rbB3Sg
Hymne Baptiste d’auteur inconnu – Donné pour traditionnel…
Les arrangements par Alphus LeFrevre ne donnent pas d’auteur…
Autrement le voilier… 🙂
http://trawlerphotos.co.uk/gallery/data/773/medium/Gospel_Ship.jpg
Johnny Cash?
Selon Duck Duck Go :
– The Carter Family :
https://www.oldielyrics.com/lyrics/the_carter_family/gospel_ship.html
– Johnny Cash (très proche de The Carter Family) :
https://www.elyrics.net/read/j/johnny-cash-lyrics/the-old-gospel-ship-lyrics.html
Ou…
Writer(s): G. T. Speer, Otis Tompkins, A. M. Pace
https://www.songlyrics.com/the-imperials/old-gospel-ship-lyrics/
Confirmé par un site allemand en 2011 :
https://www.musixmatch.com/de/songtext/The-Imperials/The-Old-Gospel-Ship
Bonne soirée.
Apicius
PS Livre à remettre en jeu… je l’ai déjà.
encore que.. j’hésite avec Mylon Lefevre 🙂
ou carrément: Barry Bailey / Auburn Burrell / Dean Daughtry / Mylon LeFevre / Kim Venalbe