Qui est (sont) l'(les) auteur(s) de « The Old Gospel Ship » ?

Ouvert aux commentaires.

The Carter Family              Paul Simon                  Joan Baez

Un exemplaire de « À quoi bon penser à l’heure du grand collapse ? » pour qui trouve la réponse (Wikipedia semble muet).

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye

I have good news to bring and that is why I sing
All my joys with you I’ll share
I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
And go sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye

I can scarcely wait, I know I won’t be late
I’ll spend my time in prayer
And when the ship comes in I’ll leave this world of sin
And go sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye

If you are ashamed of me you ought not to be
Yes, you’d better have a care
If too much fault you find you’ll sure be left behind
While I’m sailing through the air

I’m going to take a trip in that old gospel ship
I’m going far beyond the sky
I’m gonna shout and sing till the heavens ring
When I bid this world good-bye

Partager

12 thoughts on “Qui est (sont) l'(les) auteur(s) de « The Old Gospel Ship » ?”

  7. Selon Duck Duck Go :
    – The Carter Family :
    https://www.oldielyrics.com/lyrics/the_carter_family/gospel_ship.html
    – Johnny Cash (très proche de The Carter Family) :
    https://www.elyrics.net/read/j/johnny-cash-lyrics/the-old-gospel-ship-lyrics.html
    Ou…
    Writer(s): G. T. Speer, Otis Tompkins, A. M. Pace
    https://www.songlyrics.com/the-imperials/old-gospel-ship-lyrics/
    Confirmé par un site allemand en 2011 :
    https://www.musixmatch.com/de/songtext/The-Imperials/The-Old-Gospel-Ship
    Bonne soirée.
    Apicius
    PS Livre à remettre en jeu… je l’ai déjà.

    Répondre

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *