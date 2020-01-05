Piqûre de rappel : Ce n’est pas seulement le monde des affaires qui a lâché Trump hier, ce sont également les généraux, le 17 août 2017

Il y a un peu plus de deux ans. Préfiguration d’événements à venir ? Espérons-le en tout cas !

Events in Charlottesville unacceptable & musnt be tolerated @USNavy forever stands against intolerance & hatred…https://t.co/tg0cETibaq — Adm. John Richardson (@CNORichardson) August 13, 2017

The Army doesn't tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks. It's against our Values and everything we've stood for since 1775. — GEN Mark A. Milley (@ArmyChiefStaff) August 16, 2017

No place for racial hatred or extremism in @USMC. Our core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment frame the way Marines live and act. — Robert B. Neller (@GenRobertNeller) August 15, 2017

I stand with my fellow service chiefs in saying we're always stronger together-it's who we are as #Airmen pic.twitter.com/9XxOry93nf — Gen. Dave Goldfein (@GenDaveGoldfein) August 16, 2017

I stand with my fellow Joint Chiefs in condemning racism, extremism & hatred. Our diversity is our strength. #NationalGuard — Gen. Joseph Lengyel (@ChiefNGB) August 16, 2017