Simon & Garfunkel – He Was My Brother [Paul Simon]
He was my brother
Tears can’t bring him back to me
He, he was my brother
And he died so his brothers could be free
Oh died, he died so his brothers could be free
Simon & Garfunkel – He Was My Brother [Paul Simon]
He was my brother
Tears can’t bring him back to me
He, he was my brother
And he died so his brothers could be free
Oh died, he died so his brothers could be free
4 réflexions sur « « Il était mon frère » »
The song remains the same :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnUbYyOc9JA
If it’s for freedom, he’s a hero.
Elle est notre âme sœur !!!
Vive Jacinda !!!
C’est bien papi Brossard, montez nous le bourichons! Pq pas un ave maria aussi. Il y a sûrement une prof qui s’est sucuidé Pour précarité mais y’a pas d’ennemi alors papy aime l’€