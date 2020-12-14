David Cornwell (John Le Carré) 1931-2020

1979, j’habite l’Angleterre et je regarde fasciné sur la BBC Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy : 315 minutes de dialogues entre deux personnages masculins bavardant sans jamais se presser et sur un ton désinvolte. La seule règle du jeu pour eux, on le comprend rapidement, est de ne jamais prononcer une phrase qui exprimerait ce qu’ils pensent vraiment. Je me suis convaincu sans difficulté qu’il s’agissait d’un quasi documentaire sur le véritable métier d’espion.

J’ai souvent pensé à John Le Carré quand j’écrivais La chute de la météorite Trump. Si ça se voit, j’en suis très fier.