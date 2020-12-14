David Cornwell (John Le Carré) 1931-2020

1979, j’habite l’Angleterre et je regarde fasciné sur la BBC Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy : 315 minutes de dialogues entre deux personnages masculins bavardant sans jamais se presser et sur un ton désinvolte. La seule règle du jeu pour eux, on le comprend rapidement, est de ne jamais prononcer une phrase qui exprimerait ce qu’ils pensent vraiment. Je me suis convaincu sans difficulté qu’il s’agissait d’un quasi documentaire sur le véritable métier d’espion.
J’ai souvent pensé à John Le Carré quand j’écrivais La chute de la météorite Trump. Si ça se voit, j’en suis très fier.
« J’ai souvent pensé à John Le Carré quand j’écrivais La chute de la météorite Trump. »
Ah, alors ça se lit plutôt comme un roman d’espionnage que ‘comme un polar’, ou bien les deux…? 😉
3 heures ! ouh lala , Un truc bien C ….
J’ai lu un seul roman de cet écrivain. » La constance du jardinier. » çà parlait des labos, en afrique.
terrible. Trés bon roman, qu’il faudrait que je relise à l’aune de ce qui se passe actuellement.
Aujourd’hui, c’est nous les cobayes !
« The Constant Gardner », un bon film aussi, dizaine ou quinzaine d’années.
ah non, 315 minutes c’est plutôt 5h 1/4 …
Une sacrée plume oui, mais quelle tête subtile et bien faite !
Le génie anglais est en deuil.
« Ne jamais prononcer une phrase qui exprimerait quelque chose qu’ils pensent vraiment » : cette phrase me rappelle immédiatement celle d’un ami (d’enfance) qui m’avait dit, sans exagérer (il le pensait vraiment avec beaucoup de lucidité) que ce qu’il disait à son travail (de directeur d’une grande firme du GAFAM, qui commence par « M »), c’est qu’il ne croyait pas la moitié de ce qu’il disait (50% donc !) ; que dire de ça. Donc, faut-il être espion pour cela ? Ou son propre espion ? Aujourd’hui, je me suis moi-même posé la question dans mon propre travail. Une gymnastique épuisante (lorsque l’on veut tenir bon) , et des mises en scène qui n’ont malheureusement pas le style des acteurs qui sont présentés là…Joker !!
The key to understanding the English is that in England it is not only secret agents who habitually use language to conceal meaning rather than to convey it. One should also be aware that many of the English are as fraudulent as Cornwell in terms of the form of language which they affect for the purpose of seeming to belong to a socio-economic segment of the population to which they do not in fact belong. All of this means that very little about the English is what it seems to be, which suits them down to the ground, as they are firmly convinced that they are so exceptional that outsiders are (and should be) incapable of understanding them.
Like Cornwell, many English frauds are sent to private schools as children for the primary purpose of acquiring « the right voice », as Cornwell puts it himself, so that they may more readily gain access to superior social opportunities and employment opportunities for which they may be less well qualified than others who do not have « the right voice ». Whatever else the UK may be, it is clearly no meritocracy, as the Johnson Brexiteer regime of Old Etonian charlatans demonstrates only too clearly.
In consequence of this decadent English culture of fraudulent misrepresentation and con artistry England and the disintegrating UK state come to be managed and governed by those who are not best qualified to manage and govern them in terms of merit and relevant qualification. Over time the disparity between appearance and reality has brought England and the UK to their present miserable condition.
The mediocrity that you see before you now is the UK as it really is and has been for rather a long time. It has run its course, having enfeebled itself too much for survival to be possible or even desirable, I venture to suggest.