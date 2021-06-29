Climat, collapsologie « Ma cabane au Canada… » où il fait 46,6° 29 juin 2021 Paul Jorion Un commentaire Les ours ne sont pas les plus bêtes… Partager :
Une réflexion sur « « Ma cabane au Canada… » où il fait 46,6° »
Bigre !
C’était mieux avant ?
Une cabane en France :
https://scontent-frx5-1.xx.fbcdn.net/v/t1.6435-9/208772166_10222496370132055_5641696806724810790_n.jpg?_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-3&_nc_sid=730e14&_nc_ohc=B7OADDc6cMoAX-qLVNT&_nc_ht=scontent-frx5-1.xx&oh=a6a1d932b53cbfeecf56285d7b8cf47c&oe=60E01C3B