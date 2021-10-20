Université de Porto, Transhumanism and the Future of Humanity, conférence en ligne, les 21 et 22 octobre 2021

Une heure plus tard pour nous : mon intervention à 10h30.
Conference | Transhumanism and the Future of Humanity
21-22 October 2021 | Online
Zoom link available by request: ifilosofia@letras.up.pt
PROGRAM
21 October 2021
9h00 – 9h30 | Greetings and introduction
9h30 – 10h10 | Paul Jorion (Catholic University of Lille): “Transhumanism and the Future of Humanity”
10h10 – 10h30 | Discussion
10h30 – 11h10 Maria João Couto (University of Porto): “The post-human condition. Statements on uncertainty”
11h10 – 11h30 | Discussion
11h30 – 12h10 | Steven Gouveia (University of Minho): “A critical analysis of the mind-uploading hypothesis”
12h10 – 12h30 | Discussion
12h30 – 15h00 | Lunch Break
15h00 – 15h40 | Robert Frodeman (University of North Texas): “Hyper-Modernity or Post-Modernity: On Whether More Science and Technology is a Good Idea”
15h40 – 16h00 | Discussion
16h00 – 16h20 | Anna Puzio (Munich School of Philosophy): “The Human Being as an Algorithm – An Examination of Transhumanism and its Anthropology”
16h20 – 16h40 | Bertrand Guillaume (University of Technology of Troyes, European University of Technology): “Teilhardian Thought and Charbonneau’s Critique in Retrospect: A Philosophical Inquiry into Transhumanism in the Anthropocene”
16h40 – 17h00 | Roman Krzanowski, Pawel Polak (Pontifical University of John Paul II): “Novacene: James Lovelock’s vision of Transhumanism”
17h00 – 18h00 | Discussion
22 October 2021
9h00 – 9h40 | Newton Lee (Institute for Education, Research, and Scholarship): “Is Transhumanism the answer to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?”
9h40 – 10h00 | Discussion
10h00 – 10h40 | Luca Possati (University of Porto): “Four criticisms of Transhumanism”
10h40 – 11h00 | Discussion
11h00 – 11h40 | Tiago Carvalho (University of Porto): “Technological Gnosticism and ‘Nontade’ in Hermínio Martins”
11h40 – 12h00 | Discussion
12h00 – 15h00 | Lunch Break
15h00 – 15h20 | Kamila Kwapińska (Centre for Critical Thought, University of Kent): “The Political Agency of Robots and Technological Evolution”
15h20 – 15h40 | Jaroslav Malík (University of Hradec Králové): “Wrestling with the posthuman: Understanding the relationship between technology and human autonomy”
15h40 – 16h00 | Cian Brennan (University of Glasgow): “Moderate Enhancement: A Non-Radical Path to Radical Enhancement”
16h00 – 16h20 | Discussion
Final Greetings
Organization
Luca M. Possati (IF-UP)
Paula Cristina Pereira (IF-UP)
RG Aesthetics, Politics & Knowledge (APK)
RG Philosophy and Public Space (PPS)
Instituto de Filosofia da Universidade do Porto – FIL/00502
Fundação para a Ciência e a Tecnologia (FCT)
U.Porto e Banco Santander – Programa Santander Universidades