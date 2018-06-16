À partir d’aujourd’hui on remonte la pente …

… parce qu’il me semble que nous pouvons difficilement tomber plus bas.
Melanie Safka – Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)
Lay down, lay down, let it all down
Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown
Lay down, lay down, let it all down
Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown
We were so close, there was no room
We bled inside each others wounds
We all had caught the same disease
And we all sang the songs of peace
Lay down, lay down, let it all down
Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown
Lay down, lay down, let it all down
Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown
So raise the candles high
‘Cause if you don’t we could stay black against the night
Oh, raise them higher again
And if you do we could stay dry against the rain
Lay down, lay down, let it all down
Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown