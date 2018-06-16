À partir d’aujourd’hui on remonte la pente …

… parce qu’il me semble que nous pouvons difficilement tomber plus bas.

Melanie Safka – Lay Down (Candles In The Rain)

Lay down, lay down, let it all down

Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown

Lay down, lay down, let it all down

Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown

We were so close, there was no room

We bled inside each others wounds

We all had caught the same disease

And we all sang the songs of peace

Lay down, lay down, let it all down

Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown

Lay down, lay down, let it all down

Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown

So raise the candles high

‘Cause if you don’t we could stay black against the night

Oh, raise them higher again

And if you do we could stay dry against the rain

Lay down, lay down, let it all down

Let your white birds smile up at the ones who stand and frown