À ce prix là en relié, ce n’est pas donné, ce qui est hélas le cas aujourd’hui pour de tels livres s’adressant quasi exclusivement à un public universitaire ; heureusement, 24,99 € pour la version brochée. C’est une belle entreprise, et en particulier pour moi, ma première participation à une controverse philosophique au niveau international.

La table des matières :

Introduction

Paul Jorion, Humanism and its Discontents – The Rise of Transhumanism and Posthumanism



Humanism on the wane

Marius Dorobantu, Strong Artificial Intelligence and theological anthropology: one problem, two solutions

II. Complement and supplements

Susanna Lindberg, On Prosthetic Existence: what differentiates deconstruction from transhumanism and posthumanism

III. Boundaries and frontiers

Discourse between Stefan Lorenz Sorgner and Paul Jorion on Nietzsche, Fascism and Moving Beyond Humanism

Paul Jorion, From Friedrich Nietzsche to Stefan Sorgner: the short path leading from superhumanism to metahumanism

Stefan Lorenz Sorgner, Dignity, Personhood, and the Sacred.

Paul Jorion, Truth? Still breathing!

Stefan Lorenz Sorgner, Enlightenment, Truths, and the Sciences

Hélène Jeannin, When skin and technology intertwine

IV. The Enlightenment recovered

Salomé Bour, On Max More’s extropianism

Alexander Thomas, Transhumanism and Advanced Capitalism: elitist logics and dangerous implications

V. The cunning of Reason

Paul Jorion, Posthumanism, transhumanism, superhumanism and metahumanism from an adaptive standpoint

Clément Vidal & Francis Heylighen, Ethics and Complexity: Why standard ethical frameworks cannot cope with socio-technological change