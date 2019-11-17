Today’s National front page, by Duncan Sutherland

Open to comments.

As this front page suggests, the Scottish independence movement’s principal UK general-election message to the Scottish electorate is not so much that it would be desirable for Scotland to avoid Brexit as that it is necessary for it to do so in order not to suffer catastrophically unacceptable economic damage, the only certain way to escape Brexit being to leave the UK.

In a nutshell the argument is that, having endured large-scale emigration throughout the 20th century and finding itself to be handicapped now by both a relatively low birth rate and an ageing population, Scotland requires to maintain the level of immigration which membership of the EU has made possible in order to have economic growth. If Scotland is dragged out of the EU by the UK, it will not have a sufficient skilled workforce for economic growth to be possible, and its economy will consequently stagnate, especially if Brexit UK restricts immigration drastically to satisfy the Brexit-supporting English public, which, unlike the anti-Brexit Scottish public, is motivated by a deep-seated desire to reduce the proportion of the UK population which consists of persons of immigrant background.

The National’s front-page illustration adroitly alludes to the embarrassing image currently presented by the imperial UK Parliament: an ill-maintained and crumbling edifice which is no longer fit for purpose.