Driving west on Pope Canyon Rd after #GambleFire jumped road from N to S. Top of pass at Lake Berryessa. #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/8FifA1XCIu
— craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 19, 2020
Driving west on Pope Canyon Rd after #GambleFire jumped road from N to S. Top of pass at Lake Berryessa. #LNULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/8FifA1XCIu
— craig philpott (@CphilpottCraig) August 19, 2020
Une réflexion sur « Pendant ce temps-là, en Californie : 367 feux de forêts, broussailles, etc. simultanés »
Nos larmes ne suffiront pas à éteindre ces incendies à répétition de notre désir-plaisir … d’insecte social!