9 réponses à “Un immigrant « communiste » (selon Trump) et musulman à la mairie de New York”
timiota
Oui, et c’est vrai qu’à New York, il y tellement à faire dans la plomberie sociale et financière qu’il pourra rester « socialiste » plus activement que AOC n’est restée « démocrate bien de gauche » : seulement 3 5 4 5 ans avant de prendre depuis le milieu de l’ère Biden (quand il est apparu qu’il pourrait quand même se représenter, mille fois hélas), avant de prendre, disais-je donc, une trajectoire de normalisation dans les plis et replis de l’appareil démocrate.
Il serait amusant que le New-York de 2100 ne soit plus centré sur Manhattan mais sur la rive est (Queens), par exemple si l’IA conduit à dépeupler les gratte-ciels et à les reconfigurer en HLM.
La Trump tower serait alors un peu comme ces édifices décatis des années 1930 qu’on voit dans les centre-ville de Rio de Janeiro ou d’autres grandes villes du « sud global ».
The Democratic party appears listless and unprincipled, unwilling to fight because they do not believe in anything. Zohran Mamdani is the opposite of this
Wed 5 Nov 2025 05.30 GMT
Reports of the death of the Democratic party seem to have been greatly exaggerated. On Tuesday night, Zohran Mamdani, the 34-year-old political novice who won New Yorkers over with an affable demeanor that seemed to take infectious joy in the people of the city and a relentlessly focused message of affordability, swept to the mayoralty of the US’s largest city with a commanding lead.
In so doing, Mamdani defeated what has been, since 2010’s Citizen’s United decision unleashing unlimited money into American political campaigns, one of the most indefatigable forces in electoral politics: the preferences of billionaires. And it wasn’t close – Mamdani trounced his billionaire-backed opponent by nearly nine points.
Mamdani had faced down a robust funding campaign by the nation’s ultra-rich in favor of his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former New York governor who ran as an independent in the mayoral race after Mamdani defeated him in a landslide upset victory this past summer. (The Republican ballot line featured Curtis Sliwa, a perennial mayoral candidate and New York City eccentric who was not a real contender in the race.) Billionaires, perturbed by Mamdani’s avowed socialist politics, his proposals for expanded social services like universal childcare, and his declarations that billionaires should not exist, had backed Cuomo with a fervor that at times bordered on mania.
Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager and prominent Trump supporter, gave a pro-Cuomo group a total of $1.75m; Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire and three-term former New York mayor, donated a staggering $8.3m to the same Pac. The makeup moguls of the Lauder family backed pro-Cuomo and anti-Mamdani organizations to the tune of $2.6m, while the Tisch family gave $1.2m to stop the young socialist. For a long time, an effort – the billionaire class acting in concert to secure a specific electoral outcome – would have seemed insurmountable for a progressive candidate. It does not seem insurmountable anymore.
Mamdani’s victory, above all, is a rebuke to the conventional strategies of the Democratic party, which in the year since Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election had been in a state of malaise and decline. Democratic congressional leadership seems to have replaced the work of politics with a sort of learned helplessness; alumni of the Biden administration are publishing dueling memoirs blaming everyone but themselves.
Meanwhile, consultants – long the devil on the Democratic party’s shoulder – have fallen under the spell of “popularism”, a mode of politics advanced by pollsters like David Schor and bloggers like Matt Yglesias, which posits that Democratic candidates must refine their platforms by the median of public opinion; a prescription that has almost always, in practice, meant shifting right, abandoning vulnerable constituencies, and treating the public as implacable belligerents to be coddled, rather than as intelligent adults to be persuaded.
It is not only pragmatism, but cynicism, and no small degree of fear, that has led to the widespread adaptation of this approach: the rapidly proliferating number of centrist and center-right thinktanks and consultancies looking to shape Democratic party strategy exist, in part, to channel the preferences of their own ultra-wealthy funders, and to signal what the billionaire class will accept. The result is a Democratic party that appears listless and unprincipled, unwilling to fight because they do not believe in anything.
Mamdani’s electrifying campaign rejected this strategy completely. Rather than define himself by what he wasn’t, via the conventional path of left punching, shifting rightward, and abandoning in the general election stances that he had taken in the primary, Mamdani ran on a remarkably consistent message of the injustice of economic inequality and an insistence on the possibility that the city could become a place where working people could live with dignity.
When Cuomo and his backers launched racist attacks suggesting that Mamdani, an Ugandan-born South Asian Muslim, would celebrate terrorism, he responded by cutting an ad in Arabic. When Republicans and other Cuomo backers tried pushing a red-baiting line promoting fear of Mamdani’s socialism, he evoked Vito Marcantonio, a socialist who represented Harlem in Congress for seven terms. “We need to look only to our past for proof of how socialism can shape our future,” he said. In a record turnout election, a majority of the people of New York City agreed with him.
The Democratic party leadership, it should be said, does not. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader whose Bed-Stuy district overwhelmingly went for Mamdani, did not endorse the young socialist after he won the Democratic primary, giving only tepid, reluctant support in the days immediately before the election.
The Senate minority leader, Chuck Schumer, whose Grand Army Plaza home is also located in a significantly pro-Mamdani section of Brooklyn, did not endorse the Democratic nominee for the mayor of his home city at all, and refused to say who he voted for in the election – a conspicuous omission that led some to speculate that he had voted for Cuomo.
With the notable exception of Barack Obama, who reportedly recently called Mamdani to express admiration for the younger man’s campaign, the attitude among national Democrats towards Mamdani’s victory seems to linger somewhere between distaste and alarm. They do not like his progressive politics, certainly; they are perhaps not comfortable with a rising star in their party being a Muslim, immigrant man of color, perhaps. Or maybe they are embittered and resentful that where their calculated, cynical, focus-grouped campaign strategy of insincerity and manipulation has failed, Mamdani’s unabashedly sincere campaign of joy and principle has succeeded.
There is a long way to go for Mamdani. Having won the mayoralty and vanquished one of New York’s most hated and longstanding political dynasties, he now faces the true test: having to govern. This, too, might scare the Democratic establishment: not because Mamdani could fail, but because he could succeed. Perhaps the only thing they would hate more than bad socialist government, one suspects, is good socialist government.
En tant que journaliste politique anglo-saxon, j’ai examiné les données et les analyses : les récents succès du Democratic Party aux États-Unis semblent être un mélange de **consolidation de bastions démocrates** et de signes de **renversement partiel**, mais pas (encore) un renversement majeur du paysage politique national. Voici les deux dimensions — et ce qu’elles signifient pour les mois à venir.
## ✅ Signes de consolidation
### • Victoires dans les endroits urbains et « bleus »
Les Démocrates remportent des élections locales dans des zones où ils sont déjà forts, ce qui renforce leur base. Par exemple :
* Dans les « off-year » de 2025, les Démocrates ont connu un gros succès dans plusieurs États clés — gouvernorats, grandes villes — ce qui reflète une mobilisation forte dans leurs zones de force. ([KESQ][1])
* Le cas de Zohran Mamdani à New York City : victoire décisive dans une ville « bleue » traditionnellement — ce qui illustre la capacité de renforcer davantage le contrôle démocrate dans un bastion. ([The Guardian][2])
* Les analyses montrent que la polarisation géographique (urbain vs rural) et le redécoupage électoral (gerrymandering) continuent de favoriser que certains districts soient très peu compétitifs. ([arXiv][3])
### • Mobilisation autour de thèmes précis
Les Démocrates ont réussi à capter l’attention sur des enjeux économiques (coût de la vie, logement, transports) plutôt que seulement sur des thèmes culturels, ce qui les aide à consolider leur soutien dans les zones urbaines et suburbaines. Par exemple, en Virginie, la candidate démocrate a obtenu +64 % dans un comté suburbain important. ([Local News 8][4])
### → Ce que cela implique
Cette consolidation signifie que :
* La « base » démocrate (villes, minorités, urbain-suburbain) reste mobilisée.
* Les Démocrates se renforcent dans leurs bastions, ce qui est important pour construire un socle stable.
* Cela offre une assise stratégique avant les élections de 2026, ce qui était un point faible après les pertes à l’échelle nationale.
## 🔄 Signes de renversement — mais modérés
### • Victoires hors des bastions classiques
Il y a des victoires démocrates dans des zones plus compétitives ou même traditionnellement républicaines, ce qui suggère un possible glissement :
* En Nebraska, un maire démocrate a été élu dans une ville-clef dans un État à tendance plus républicaine. ([The Washington Post][5])
* Les Démocrates « sur-performaient » dans un nombre significatif d’élections spéciales et locales cette année. ([Democrats][6])
### • Mais plusieurs réserves
* Ces victoires restent majoritairement locales ou dans des contextes où l’influence démocrate existait déjà. Elles ne reflètent pas encore un basculement massif vers les Démocrates dans les zones rurales ou fortement républicaines.
* Le contrôle des chambres des États, des gouvernorats, et surtout du Congrès reste largement incertain ou encore à l’avantage républicain dans certains cas. ([National Association of Counties][7])
* Les défis demeurent pour les Démocrates en périphérie des grandes villes, dans les zones rurales ou exurbaines où les républicains restent solides.
### → Ce que cela pourrait signifier
* On pourrait être en train de voir *le début d’un renversement* dans certaines zones — surtout si les Démocrates maintiennent cette dynamique et la prolongent dans les élections intermédiaires.
* Cependant, il ne s’agit pas (encore) d’un renversement généralisé du paysage politique américain : les grands basculements demandent du temps, de la constance, et souvent des conditions nationales plus favorables.
## 🧐 Mon verdict
À mon sens, les récents succès démocrates sont **davantage une consolidation de leurs bastions** qu’un renversement complet à ce stade. Mais je considère qu’ils *pourraient* marquer **le début d’un renversement graduel**, si certains éléments se confirment :
* Si les Démocrates continuent de gagner dans des zones compétitives non-urbaines ou suburbaines.
* Si le message économique-social (logement, inégalités, coût de la vie) continue à mobiliser au-delà de leur base traditionnelle.
* Si les Républicains ne retrouvent pas un élan unitaire ou ne corrigent pas leurs divisions.
Bref : **un bon signe pour les Démocrates**, mais pas encore le « tsunami » qui ferait basculer l’ensemble du paysage. Tout dépendra des élections à venir, de la mobilisation et du contexte national (économie, guerre, inflation, polarisation).
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies permettant de conserver vos préférences, d'établir des statistiques et d'afficher des contenus tiers (par exemple, des vidéos YouTube).
Laisser un commentaire