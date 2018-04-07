Les temps qui sont les nôtres : Le chien est intelligent mais l’homme l’est-il ?

Ouvert aux commentaires.

Nous sommes très intelligents … et très manipulables

France Culture, Forum « Les révolutions de l’intelligence » en public à la Sorbonne, le 31 mars de 2018

The Washington Post : A new study suggests fake news might have won Donald Trump the 2016 election, par Aaron Blake, le 3 avril 2018

Selective Exposure to Misinformation: Evidence from the consumption of fake news during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, par Andrew Guess, Brendan Nyhan, Jason Reifler, le 9 janvier 2018

Fake News May Have Contributed to Trump’s 2016 Victory, par Richard Gunther, Paul A. Beck, Erik C. Nisbet, le 8 mars 2018

Paul Jorion : Principes des systèmes intelligents, Masson 1989 ; Le Croquant 2012